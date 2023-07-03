Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 29,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 199,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 42,256 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MDYG stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.81. 152,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,083. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $59.36 and a 52-week high of $72.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average of $68.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

