Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $30.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.2% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $30,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $162.21. The company had a trading volume of 582,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.68. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $162.79.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.