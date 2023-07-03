Avestar Capital LLC Has $606,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Oracle by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,370 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.5% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.4% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ORCL traded down $2.16 on Monday, hitting $116.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,455,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,674,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.37. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,007,544 shares of company stock valued at $682,511,547 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

