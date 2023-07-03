Avestar Capital LLC Has $722,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,663 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 409.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $331,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,686 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. HSBC reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QCOM traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.20. 748,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,909,780. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.93. The company has a market cap of $132.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

