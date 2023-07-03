Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Sells $87,426.80 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 6,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $87,426.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,141 shares in the company, valued at $776,490.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Avid Bioservices Price Performance
Shares of CDMO opened at $13.97 on Monday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a market cap of $876.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1,398.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDMO shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.
Avid Bioservices Company Profile
Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.
