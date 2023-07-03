Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the May 31st total of 6,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Azul by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,032,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,134,000 after buying an additional 374,935 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Azul by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,007,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after purchasing an additional 629,730 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Azul by 296.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,384,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,010 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Azul by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,071,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 111,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Azul by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,446,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 675,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZUL traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.37. 1,152,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,456. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $862.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.89 million. On average, analysts predict that Azul will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AZUL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.90 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.60 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Azul from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.12.

About Azul

(Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.