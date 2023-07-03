Balancer Tops One Day Volume of $4.07 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Balancer token can currently be bought for $4.90 or 0.00015998 BTC on major exchanges. Balancer has a market capitalization of $248.34 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Balancer Profile

Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 57,862,210 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,682,028 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

