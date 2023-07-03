Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,200 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the May 31st total of 272,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Banco de Chile Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Banco de Chile stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 58,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,044. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $22.97.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.72 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 39.84% and a return on equity of 29.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Banco de Chile by 252.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after purchasing an additional 491,004 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,970,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Banco de Chile by 80.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 114,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco de Chile by 687.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 91,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 80,070 shares during the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

