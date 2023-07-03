Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 18.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 35,107 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,294,363. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $30.94. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.