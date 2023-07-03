Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.15

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.15 and last traded at $39.15, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.15.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.26.
Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.
