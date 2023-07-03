Barclays Cuts Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target to GBX 880

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 950 ($12.08) to GBX 880 ($11.19) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($15.26) to GBX 1,230 ($15.64) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,012.86.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE PSO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.41. 194,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,092. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.91. Pearson has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $12.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pearson Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Pearson by 6,495.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pearson by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pearson by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Pearson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.