Barclays Cuts Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target to GBX 880

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 950 ($12.08) to GBX 880 ($11.19) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($15.26) to GBX 1,230 ($15.64) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,012.86.
Pearson Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE PSO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.41. 194,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,092. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.91. Pearson has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $12.03.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
