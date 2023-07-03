Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Barry Callebaut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Barry Callebaut in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,233.33.

Barry Callebaut Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYCBF remained flat at $1,877.95 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,030.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,048.87. Barry Callebaut has a 12 month low of $1,783.55 and a 12 month high of $2,250.00.

About Barry Callebaut

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate and cocoa products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets.

