Beldex Price Tops $0.0521 on Top Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $277.52 million and approximately $7.17 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0521 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,697,251 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,097,251 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

