BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC began coverage on BELIMO in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BELIMO Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLHWF opened at $482.31 on Friday. BELIMO has a 52-week low of $473.26 and a 52-week high of $500.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $482.24 and its 200 day moving average is $476.21.

About BELIMO

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Europe, the Middle East, Africa the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer and variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

