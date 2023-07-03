Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.85.

Atlassian Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $167.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Atlassian has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $300.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 5,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,082,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,416,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 5,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,082,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,416,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.64, for a total transaction of $1,365,039.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,078.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,681 shares of company stock worth $50,578,686. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,990 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Atlassian by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 13.2% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,722,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,742,000 after buying an additional 200,703 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Atlassian by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

