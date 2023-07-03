Beta Finance (BETA) Price Tops $0.0841 on Exchanges

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0841 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. Beta Finance has a total market capitalization of $59.48 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beta Finance has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Beta Finance

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 707,575,758 tokens. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

