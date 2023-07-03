Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $371.10

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $371.10 and last traded at $371.10, with a volume of 23 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $371.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $392.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.
