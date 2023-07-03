Bitcoin (BTC) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $31,143.64 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $604.78 billion and approximately $15.77 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.43 or 0.00919712 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00150359 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018949 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000415 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,419,081 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.
