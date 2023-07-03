Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.0709 on Major Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $13.22 million and approximately $44,271.54 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.0709 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00206279 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00055565 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00032108 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00012097 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003232 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.