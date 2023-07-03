Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Major Shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,117,839 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

BDTX stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.69. 1,526,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,207. The firm has a market cap of $171.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $6.85.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 62,877 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 282,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 80,697 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. 58.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.