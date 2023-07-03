Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Major Shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,117,839 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance
BDTX stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.69. 1,526,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,207. The firm has a market cap of $171.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $6.85.
Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.
Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Black Diamond Therapeutics
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.