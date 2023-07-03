BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the May 31st total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $775,991.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,216,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,515,439.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 1,650,247 shares of company stock valued at $25,585,254 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECAT. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 47.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 97.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.65. 99,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,178. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $15.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

