BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

BRLA traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) on Monday, hitting GBX 415 ($5.27). The company had a trading volume of 38,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,291. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The firm has a market cap of £122.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1,257.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 383.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 372.97. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 330 ($4.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 428 ($5.43).

About BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

