BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Trading Up 2.7 %
BRLA traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) on Monday, hitting GBX 415 ($5.27). The company had a trading volume of 38,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,291. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The firm has a market cap of £122.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1,257.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 383.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 372.97. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 330 ($4.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 428 ($5.43).
About BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust
