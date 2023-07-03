BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.69

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.69 and last traded at $49.55, with a volume of 184702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.72.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1844 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

About BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

