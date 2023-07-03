BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.69

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.69 and last traded at $49.55, with a volume of 184702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.72.
BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53.
BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1844 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.
About BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
