Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.15.

Several brokerages recently commented on SQ. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Block from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Block Stock Up 3.4 %

Block stock opened at $66.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.95 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.01. Block has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $93.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity

Block ( NYSE:SQ Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Equities analysts predict that Block will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $2,080,599.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 413,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,937,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $2,080,599.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 413,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,937,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,868 shares of company stock valued at $10,323,760. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Block

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the first quarter worth $243,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth $585,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 881,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,522,000 after purchasing an additional 142,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth $999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

