Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,562. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $161.58. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

