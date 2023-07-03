Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises about 2.4% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,160,339. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,776 shares of company stock worth $894,070. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

