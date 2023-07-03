Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.95 Million in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 90,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 1.6% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $35,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,995.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,560. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.97. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

