Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK traded up $7.71 on Monday, hitting $698.85. 162,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,270. The firm has a market cap of $104.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $668.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $689.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

