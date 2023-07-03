Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.93 Million Stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SUSL opened at $77.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.79 and its 200-day moving average is $71.44. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $59.87 and a one year high of $77.56.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2297 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.