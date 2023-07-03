Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.93 Million Stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.
NASDAQ SUSL opened at $77.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.79 and its 200-day moving average is $71.44. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $59.87 and a one year high of $77.56.
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
