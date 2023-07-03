Blur (BLUR) Trading Up 5.2% This Week

Blur (BLUR) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One Blur token can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001192 BTC on exchanges. Blur has a market capitalization of $30.44 million and $120.99 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blur has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. The official website for Blur is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 734,703,415.1445966 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.35996026 USD and is up 6.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $81,527,370.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars.

