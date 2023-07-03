BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 702,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 451,910 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 43,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $94,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of DSM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.73. 19,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,575. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.