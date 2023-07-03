Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Update

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRDCY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bridgestone from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
Bridgestone Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BRDCY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 48,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,819. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average is $19.45. Bridgestone has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
About Bridgestone
Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.
