Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a growth of 96.6% from the May 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $364,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,234.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,762 shares of company stock worth $2,638,463. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,216,000 after acquiring an additional 309,359 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,060,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,113,000 after acquiring an additional 502,684 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,667,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,367,000 after acquiring an additional 142,100 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,159,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,069,000 after acquiring an additional 35,889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $93.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $95.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.83 and its 200 day moving average is $79.10.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $553.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BFAM. Citigroup cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

