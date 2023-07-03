Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $867.99. 269,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,953. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $741.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $649.27. The firm has a market cap of $358.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

