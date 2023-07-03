Brokerages Set Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) PT at $20.56

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 67,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 52,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

