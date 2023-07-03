Brokerages Set Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) PT at $79.50

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.16.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTR. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Shares of NTR opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $102.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

