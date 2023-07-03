Brokerages Set Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) PT at $368.53

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $368.53.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYC. William Blair started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Paycom Software Trading Up 2.4 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $321.24 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $262.11 and a 12-month high of $402.78. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.89.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 28.14%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

