Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Up 37.5% in June

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 28,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Up 1.6 %

Brookfield Business Partners stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,969. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.29. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 3.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BBU shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 401,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 203,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 608,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 280,085 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 16,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,892,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,903,000 after purchasing an additional 106,963 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

