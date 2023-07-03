Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.76 and last traded at $67.09. 131,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,223,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average of $60.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

Insider Activity

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 99,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 276,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after buying an additional 136,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

