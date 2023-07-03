Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BURL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.68.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $157.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.11. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at about $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

