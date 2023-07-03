Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Short Interest Down 33.7% in June

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the May 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 664,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Camber Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,140. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.56. Camber Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63.

Get Camber Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Camber Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Camber Energy by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Camber Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Camber Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Camber Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camber Energy

Camber Energy, Inc operates as a diversified energy company. The company owns minority and non-operated working interests in oil and gas wells in Texas. It also provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America. The company was formerly known as Lucas Energy Inc and changed its name to Camber Energy, Inc in January 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camber Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camber Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.