Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Up 1.7 %

CANF stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSE:CANF Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.54). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a negative net margin of 1,284.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

