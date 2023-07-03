Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Trading Down 6.1% After Insider Selling

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Free Report) was down 6.1% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 1,336,473 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 6,493,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Specifically, insider Richard Aguilar sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,613,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Richard Aguilar sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,613,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $29,960.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 802,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,263.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 952,694 shares of company stock worth $1,283,288 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CANO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cano Health to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.09.

Cano Health Stock Down 5.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $866.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.21 million. Cano Health had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cano Health

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CANO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cano Health in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Cano Health by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.