Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) vs. TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) Head to Head Contrast

TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) and Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.9% of TC Biopharm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Caribou Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of TC Biopharm shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Caribou Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TC Biopharm and Caribou Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Biopharm 0 0 1 0 3.00 Caribou Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

TC Biopharm presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,191.51%. Caribou Biosciences has a consensus target price of $27.60, indicating a potential upside of 549.41%. Given TC Biopharm’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TC Biopharm is more favorable than Caribou Biosciences.

This table compares TC Biopharm and Caribou Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Biopharm $4.76 million 0.11 -$1.72 million N/A N/A Caribou Biosciences $13.85 million 18.83 -$99.42 million ($1.78) -2.39

TC Biopharm has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Caribou Biosciences.

Risk & Volatility

TC Biopharm has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caribou Biosciences has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TC Biopharm and Caribou Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Biopharm N/A N/A N/A Caribou Biosciences -737.81% -34.99% -28.40%

Summary

TC Biopharm beats Caribou Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TC Biopharm

(Free Report)

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Motherwell, the United Kingdom.

About Caribou Biosciences

(Free Report)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The company also develops CB-012, an allogeneic anti-CD371 CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and CB-020, an allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration with AbbVie Manufacturing Management Unlimited Company to develop CAR-T cell therapies. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

