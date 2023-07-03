Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.5% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,471 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,597,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average is $40.42. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.