Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $246.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.93. The company has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.