CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

CDW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $201.43.

Shares of CDW opened at $183.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.10.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

