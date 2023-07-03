Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.50

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24.50 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 25.25 ($0.32), with a volume of 149111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.33).

Cenkos Securities Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of £14.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -505.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 32.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 40.66.

About Cenkos Securities

(Free Report)

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the institutional stockbroking business in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers for various sectors, such as technology, healthcare, energy, and industrial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cenkos Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenkos Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.