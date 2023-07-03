Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the May 31st total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CGAU. TD Securities raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 317,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,158,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Centerra Gold by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 334,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CGAU stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 62,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,854. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.27%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

