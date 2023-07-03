CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Purchases £13,320 in Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Free Report) insider Max Royde purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £13,320 ($16,935.79).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 23rd, Max Royde purchased 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £19,980 ($25,403.69).

On Wednesday, June 21st, Max Royde bought 50,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £55,500 ($70,565.80).

On Friday, June 16th, Max Royde bought 72,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £84,240 ($107,107.44).

On Friday, June 9th, Max Royde bought 24,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £26,160 ($33,261.28).

On Friday, June 2nd, Max Royde purchased 16,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £18,080 ($22,987.92).

On Wednesday, May 31st, Max Royde purchased 30,005 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £33,305.55 ($42,346.54).

On Friday, May 26th, Max Royde purchased 10,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £100 ($127.15).

On Monday, May 22nd, Max Royde bought 12,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £13,680 ($17,393.52).

On Tuesday, May 16th, Max Royde bought 31,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £35,340 ($44,933.25).

On Thursday, April 6th, Max Royde bought 8,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £9,840 ($12,511.13).

CentralNic Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CNIC opened at GBX 115.80 ($1.47) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £327.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,580.00 and a beta of 0.39. CentralNic Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 160 ($2.03). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 113.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 129.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About CentralNic Group

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.18) target price on shares of CentralNic Group in a report on Monday, May 15th.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

